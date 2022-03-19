PM Pham Minh Chinh kicks off construction of VSIP 3

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the event.

Attending the event were also Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Tran Van Son; Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc; Minister of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung; Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The; Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long, and representatives of the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Defense; leaders of provinces of Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc, Ba Ria-Vung Tau and foreign diplomatic missions in Vietnam.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and the Government’s working delegation take a look at the design of VSIP 3.

Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed the good relationship in various fields between the two countries. In addition, Vietnam and Singapore will mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of the establishment of a strategic partnership in 2023. The Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park becomes a symbol in the relationship between the two sides, including the VSIP 3.

He delegated Binh Duong Province to improve trade and investment environment in accordance with the new situation and create the most favorable conditions for investors as well as build an industrial ecosystem associated with the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and the working delegation of the Government kick off the groundbreaking ceremony of Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) 3. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (2nd, R) and ambassadors of Denmark (3rd, L) and Singapore (L)

The VSIP 3 covering an area of 1,000 hectares with a total investment capital of more than 6,400 billion (US$280 million) is the third one in Binh Duong Province and the 11th industrial zone in the country. As of February, 31 local and foreign companies and groups have learnt about the development potential of the industrial park with an expected capital of US$1.8 billion.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits Dinh Hoa social housing area in Thu Dau Mot City.



On the same day, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and the Government’s working delegation witnessed a ceremony granting Investment Registration Certificates and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to businesses who have registered to invest in the VSIP 3, including Denmark-based LEGO Group that will carry out the construction of a US$1 billion factory in the southern province of Binh Duong.

The delegation also visited households in Dinh Hoa social housing area in Thu Dau Mot City and attended the inauguration and groundbreaking ceremony of social housing projects of the Becamex IDC Corp.





By Xuan Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh