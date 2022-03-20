PM Pham Minh Chinh attends inauguration ceremony of Hayat Kimya Vietnam

PM Pham Minh Chinh and delegates attend the inauguration ceremony of Hayat Kimya Vietnam.
The newly-established factory had a total investment capital of US$250 million which is Molfix branded baby diaper manufacturer under Hayat Vietnam Company of Turkish Hayat Group. Hayat Kimya Vietnam is expected to export 40 percent of its output with a total export turnover of US$50 million per year to the Southeast Asian markets such as Thailand and Malaysia.Earlier, Hayat Group had established its division, namely Hayat Vietnam, at Becamex Binh Phuoc Industrial Park for the first phase at the end of 2020, with an investment capital of US$100 million which had created jobs for over 500 employees.
Hayat Kimya factory being put into operation is an outstanding result in luring foreign direct investment (FDI) of Binh Phuoc province in the past two years under a huge impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Before the ceremony, PM Pham Minh Chinh led a working delegation to inspect some key transport projects of Binh Phuoc Province, especially DT.753 road. The delegates surveyed and checked Ma Da bridge through Ma Da River, a border between Binh Phuoc and Dong Nai provinces that had been destroyed in the war.