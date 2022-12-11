PM calls for Netherlands’ assistance in hi-tech park development

PM Pham Minh Chinh (first, right) listens to an introduction of Brainport Eindhoven on December 11. (Photo: VNA)

There, he had working sessions with leaders of North Brabant province, Brainport Eindhoven, and major enterprises.



Talking to Vice Governor of North Brabant Martijn van Gruijthuijsen and other participants, PM Chinh said over the last nearly 50 years, Vietnam and the Netherlands have enjoyed flourishing cooperation in most aspects, including highly fruitful partnerships in climate change fight, between Binh Duong province and Eindhoven city, between the Becamex corporation and Brainport in smart city building, and between An Giang and North Brainport provinces.



There are three models that Vietnam wishes to learn from the Netherlands, namely the airport, seaport, and Brainport models, he said, noting that the Netherlands has turned from an agricultural country into an industrialized one based on innovation and smart services.



He called on the European country to help Vietnam build an innovation and startup center in Hanoi similar to Brainport Industries Campus in Eindhoven city, from planning, making mechanisms and policies, mobilizing resources for center development, to training and attracting high-quality manpower to the center.



The PM expressed his hope that after his visit to the Netherlands, relations between the two countries will be elevated to a new height, with more strides recorded in connections between their localities, ministries, and sectors, including between Brainport Industries Campus and Vietnam.



In Brainport Eindhoven, PM Chinh also met executives of some Dutch enterprises to discuss innovation and high-tech manufacturing.







VNA