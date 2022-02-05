PM attends inauguration of Cao Bo-Mai Son expressway section

At the event. (Photo: VNA)

The 15.2-kilometer Cao Bo-Mai Son expressway section, with a total investment of over VND1.6 trillion (US$70.8 million), starts at the end of Cau Gie-Ninh Binh expressway in Y Yen district, Nam Dinh province, and ends at National Highway 1A in Ninh Binh province's Yen Mo district.

The Cao Bo-Mai Son section plays an important role in the North-South expressway as it connects economic and political centers in the northern key economic zone. Construction of the project started in December 2019 and completed on schedule.

Addressing the event, PM Chinh affirmed that the Party and State identified infrastructure development, including transport infrastructure, as one of three strategic breakthroughs. The State mobilizes all resources to invest in infrastructure, but there are focal points, including the eastern North-South expressway.

He hailed the efforts by administrations at all levels of Ninh Binh and Nam Dinh provinces as well as relevant agencies in overcoming difficulties to complete the project with high quality.

The PM requested ministries and agencies to continue accomplishing necessary procedures to ensure the project’s effectiveness.

Lessons should be drawn from the project’s implementation so that other projects would be carried out with better results, fulfilling the target of having 5,000 km of expressways by 2030, he said.

Vietnamplus