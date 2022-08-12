PM asks for greater efforts to promote sustainable recovery

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the conference (Photo: VNA)





Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh urged the business community and associations to take specific solutions and join hands with ministries, sectors and localities to remove difficulties, towards promoting economic recovery and sustainable development.

Chairing at a Government to Business (G2B) conference on August 11, PM Chinh said thanks to tireless efforts over the last two years, Vietnam has managed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, with stable macro-economy, inflation under control and positive economic growth.

He asked for more efforts to improve the business and investment environment and accelerate the reform of administrative procedures; build industry strategy and planning; and develop socio-economic infrastructure, towards creating favourable for businesses to build long-term and sustainable business, production and investment orientations.

Attention should be paid to renewing business and production models, restructuring enterprises in association with digital transformation and innovation in order to find new opportunities for businesses, he said.

Business associations must uphold their role in supporting their member enterprises, especially promoting connection activities to help businesses overcome difficulties, the Government leader stressed.

The G2B conference offered an opportunity for the two sides to discuss how the global uncertainties are impacting the country’s socio-economic growth, and chalk out ways to boost production for a faster and more sustainable economic recovery and development.

The conference is held for the Government to learn about private enterprises’ losses and challenges facing them during the two years of the pandemic and honour the business community for having made contributions to the country at the time of hardship, Chinh said.

Participants must come together to evaluate the private sector’s two-year performance and put forward recommendations for the business community to develop and grow healthily, contributing to the fast and sustainable socio-economic growth, he noted.

VNA