Plentiful supply of goods cools down prices

The situation of spontaneous markets remains complicated around three wholesale markets. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade assessed that the areas surrounding three wholesale markets were extremely complicated. Spontaneous markets did not ensure food safety, security, and environmental sanitation and created unfair competition between traders inside and outside the markets. This situation has affected the implementation of pandemic prevention and control solutions.The department requested relevant agencies to report the results of the implementation of solutions to manage the spontaneous transportation and trading of agricultural products and food around three wholesale markets to have a basis for summarizing and submitting to the municipal People's Committee for timely review and direction before January 5.