Plentiful supply of agricultural products for Tet holiday

Deputy Head of Agro Processing and Market Development Authority under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development Pham Van Duy said that the agricultural products serving for the upcoming Tet holiday increased compared with the same period last year.





Secretary of the Vietnam Poultry Association (VIPA) Phan Van Luc informed that the number of poultry has surpassed 500 million, the meat production has been gained over 1.7 million tons, an increase of three to five times compared with 2021. It is forecast that the food demand in the Lunar New Year Eve will surge from 15 to 20 percent and the enterprises and localities have been well-prepared to meet the supply for the market.According to Vice Chairman of the Association of Vietnam Retailers Nguyen Thai Dung, the Tet holiday is a great chance for the local consumption of agricultural products. The association guaranteed with the enterprises to provide and bring the products, specialties to supermarkets, including retail chains with 79 BRG Mart supermarket and convenience stores in seven localities, including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Huyen Huong