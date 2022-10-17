Plastic factory using circular recycling technology inaugurated in Hai Duong

At the inauguration ceremony (Photo: VNA)

With four presses and two granulation lines, the plant is expected to produce 2,250 – 2,550 tons of pallets and 16 tons of plastic granules per day.



The same day, another plant specializing in producing industrial products and molds was put into operation in the southern province of Binh Duong. It is also invested by the Binh Thuan Plastic Group JSC.



Le Van Quang, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Binh Thuan Plastic Group JSC, the factories’ inauguration marks strong development in production and business of the company.



Binh Thuan Plastics have moved closer to a circular production model, where production activities are associated with the environment, ensuring that recycling activities can maximize raw materials for production.



Delegates visit the new plastic factory in Hai Duong (Photo: VNA)



It also produces high quality plastic pallets to serve Vietnam's supporting industries, he added.

Trinh Minh Anh, advisor to the Board of Directors of Binh Thuan Plastics, said the firm’s strategy focuses on researching, designing and producing molds, circular recycling, aiming to proactively producing essential plastic products for economic sectors.It also produces high quality plastic pallets to serve Vietnam's supporting industries, he added.





VNA