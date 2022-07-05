The Ministry of Finance yesterday said that the agency and the State Securities Commission (SSC) had working sessions with individuals related to separated bond issuance of three enterprises under Tan Hoang Minh Group.
At the working sessions, representatives of Ministry of Finance, SSC received comprehensive ideas, proposals of bond investors; proposals of investors on refunding money extended for purchasing bond and SSC had sent these letters to the Police Investigation Agency (PIA) of the Ministry of Public Security for considering and handling in accordance with the law.
Previously, pursuant to proposals of PIA, SSC had collaborated with relevant units to issue official letter to cancel nine bond issuance sessions from July, 2021 to March, 2022 of three joint-stock companies related to Tan Hoang Minh Group.
