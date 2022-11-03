Petrolimex Saigon President promises enough supply of fuel

A filling gas station of Petrolimex



He cited the total source of the fourth quarter of 2022 is expected to reach nearly 3 million cubic meters a ton, equivalent to about 140 percent of the total source assigned by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Accordingly, Petrolimex, as a state-owned enterprise, holds a market share of nearly 50 percent nationwide and 30 percent market share in Ho Chi Minh City, ensuring supply for people's consumption needs and developing the economy according to the needs of the people in accordance with the direction of the Government and the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Mr. Tan affirmed the fuel supply will not be disrupted as Petrolimex Saigon has made every effort to implement a series of solutions to ensure a stable supply," said.

Specifically, in the past time, in the face of the closure of many private petrol stations, more and more customers flocked to Petrolimex's petrol stations continuously in Ho Chi Minh City, but all petrol stations Petrolimex's oil is still operating normally, ensuring to serve the consumption needs of people and society.

Particularly in the peak of October, retail output at Petrolimex's petrol stations nationwide increased by 51 percent over the same period in 2021 and up 13 percent compared to September 2022. In particular, in Ho Chi Minh City, retail sales on some days of October increased by 2.4 times ( or equivalent to 240 percent ) and the first days of November increased by 1.65 times (165 percent) compared to the average of other days.

In order to meet the market's positive demand shock for the fuel in Petrolimex's filling gas stations recently, Petrolimex has implemented many solutions, including seeking more sources for the fuel.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s allocation of total resources in the fourth quarter of 2022 to the company in Document No. 6733/BCT-TTTN dated October 28, 2022, is 2,145,000 cubic meters a ton (average 715,000 cubic meters a ton monthly).

However, realizing that the domestic market surged, Petrolimex has planned to purchase higher than the total source assigned by the Ministry of Industry and Trade. In October alone, the company imported 879,000 cubic meters a ton while it has closed orders of 1,156,000 cubic meters a ton in November and 1 million cubic meters a ton in December.

On the other hand, Petrolimex has also planned to seek more sources for the first months of 2023 because this is the time of the Lunar New Year when people’s demand for travel will be stronger.

Petrolimex said that it will continue to flexibly operate the movement of goods throughout the system in order to timely supply gasoline and oil to areas with a sudden increase in demand.

To ensure the timely supply of petroleum to petrol stations to serve social needs, the company has coordinated with the municipal People's Committee, the Department of Industry and Trade, the Department of Transport, the city police and relevant agencies in the locality to support and facilitate the vehicles carrying petrol and oil to the company’s retail filling stations in order to avoid disruption of supply.

Mr. Tan said that in addition to ensuring the source of goods and transporting goods in a timely manner, Petrolimex Saigon has also applied policies to encourage employees to work overtime to serve consumers relentlessly.

“In the coming time, in order to ensure a stable and long-term supply of petroleum, the company hoped that the wholesalers/distributors, and franchisees will continue to maintain their business activities so that the gasoline and oil markets return to normal," Mr. Tan suggested.





