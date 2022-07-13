The HCMC Market Management Department has assigned market management teams to enhance inspections of fuel trading companies in the city.

Under the inspections, the market management force uncovered Tan Chanh Hiep petrol station at No.2/7A, To Ky Street in District 12’s Tan Chanh Hiep Ward temporarily stopped selling gasoline. However, the measuring result showed that the amount of A95 gasoline was still remaining in three fuel storage tanks. The capacity of each tank was 400 liters. The tanks storing diesel oil and E5 fuel were 400 and 300 liters respectively.



Another gas station operated by the HCMC Food Joint Stock Company located at No.424, Le Van Sy Street in Tan Binh District’s Ward 2 closed from 10 am to 1 pm on July 11.

A petrol station of the Vietnam Petroleum Safety Services Corporation at No.439, Phan Van Tri Street in Go Vap District’s Ward 5 suspended sales because it ran out of fuel at 3 pm on July 11.

impose strict fines on any violators to ensure a regular supply of fuel to consumers.





By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh