Petrol prices up nearly VND3,000 per litter

This is the seventh consecutive hike of petrol prices in 2022, with total increases amounting to over VND6,500 per litterAccordingly, the retail price of RON95 bio-fuel rose by VND2,990 to a maximum of VND29,824 (US$1.3) per litter, while that of E5RON92 rose 2,908 VND to no more than VND28,985 per litter.Meanwhile, the price of diesel 0.05S went up VND3,958 per litter.The upward adjustment of petrol prices is due to the rise in the world petrol prices under the impact of the on-going conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said.

Vietnamplus