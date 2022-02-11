Petrol prices up nearly VND1,000 per liter

Retail petrol prices increase by nearly VND1,000 per liter from 3 p.m. on February 11. (Photo: SGGP)

This is the third consecutive increase of petrol prices in 2022 and the fourth in a row.



Accordingly, the retail price of RON95 bio-fuel rose by VND962 to a maximum of VND25,322 (US$1.12) per liter, while that of E5RON92 rose VND976 to no more than VND24,571 per liter.



Meanwhile, the prices of diesel 0.05S and kerosene went up VND962 and VND958 per liter, respectively.



The management of petrol prices is to ensure the implementation of the goal of inflation control and market stabilization from the beginning of 2022, support people and businesses that are facing difficulties due to Covid-19, and encourage the use of biofuel to protect the environment.







VNA