Petrol prices unchanged in latest adjustment

The capped retail price of E5 RON92 bio-fuel stayed at VND23,720 (US$1.01 ) per litre, while that of RON95-III remained at VND 24,660 per liter.

Meanwhile, the price of diesel oil was raised VND850 to VND23,750 per litere, and that of kerosene was up by VND730 to VND24,050 per liter. The prices of mazut oil stayed unchanged at VND16,540 per kg.

Since the beginning of this year, petrol prices have been adjusted 22 times, with 12 times up and eight times down. The price of RON 95-III petrol has dropped by VND8,210 cheaper and E5 RON92 by VND7,580 per liter compared to the end of June. The current petrol prices have returned to the level in late 2021 and January this year.

