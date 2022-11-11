Petrol prices surge in latest adjustment

Illustrative photo

Specifically, the retail price of RON 95-III increased by VND1,110 to VND23,860 per liter, and that of E5 RON 92 climbed to VND 22,710 per liter, up VND840.

Diesel 0.05S is now sold at VND24,980 per liter, down VND90 , while the price of kerosene and mazut rose by VND960 and VND680 to VND24,740 per liter and VND14,760 per kilogram, respectively.

The two ministries also decided to extract VND200 per liter, and VND300 per liter from petrol and mazut prices for the petrol price stabilisation fund.

VNA