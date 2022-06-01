Petrol prices soar to near VND32,000 a liter

Illustrative photo (Source: SGGP)

Specifically, from 3 p.m., the price of RON95 bio-fuel increased VND921 per liter to VND31,578 (US$1.36) per liter, while that of E5 RON92 rose VND602 per liter to VND30,235 (US$1.30) per liter.



Meanwhile, the price of diesel oil went up VND841 per liter to VND26,394 (US$1.14) per liter. Kerosene price jumped up to VND25,346 (US$1.09), an increase of VND941 per liter.

Since the beginning of this year, the retail prices of petrol have been adjusted up ten times and down for only three times.