Petrol prices rise from September 25

The retail price of E5RON92 bio-fuel increased VND573 to a maximum of VND20,716 (US$0.91 ) per litre, while that of RON95-III rose VND548 to no more than VND21,945 per liter.



The prices of diesel 0.05S and kerosene, meanwhile, went up VND564 and VND561 to VND16,586 and VND15,643 per liter, respectively.

According to the two ministries, the prices of petrol and oil in the global market have been rising for 15 days, resulting in the domestic price hike this time.

They review fuel prices every 15 days to keep domestic prices in line with the global market.