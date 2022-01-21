Petrol prices rise by over VND400 per liter





The retail price of E5RON92 bio-fuel increased VND436 to a maximum of VND23,595 (US$1.04) per liter, while that of RON95 rose VND484 to no more than VND24,360 per liter.The prices of diesel 0.05S and kerosene, meanwhile, went up VND664 and VND655 per liter, respectively.This is the second consecutive hike of petrol prices in 2022 and the third in a row.The management of petrol prices is to ensure the implementation of the goal of inflation control and market stabilization from the beginning of 2022, support people and businesses that are facing difficulties due to the Covid-19, and encourage the use of biofuel to protect the environment.

VNA