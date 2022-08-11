Petrol prices retreat for five consecutive times





Specifically, RON 95-III gasoline dropped by VND940 to VND24,660 per liter, and E5 RON 92 gasoline fell by VND900 to VND23,720 per liter.Along with gasoline, the price of diesel oil also decreased by VND1,000 to VND22,900 per liter. Kerosene also slumped by VND1,210 to VND23,320 per liter. Fuel oil alone kept the selling price unchanged at VND16,540 per kg like ten days ago.In this adjustment, the management agency reduced the setting up level for the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund to VND70-VND100 per liter or kg compared to the previous adjustment. Accordingly, the setting up level is VND700 for E5 RON 92 gasoline, VND750 for RON 95-III gasoline, VND350 for diesel oil, VND650 for kerosene, and VND716 per kg for fuel oil.

By Luu Thuy – Translated by Bao Nghi