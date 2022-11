Illustrative image



The price of RON 95-III bio-fuel went down VND80 per litter to VND23,780 (US$0.96) per litter from 3pm on November 21.

Meanwhile, the retail price of E5 RON 92 decreased by VND40 to VND22,670 per litter.Diesel 0.05S is now sold at VND24,800 per litter, down VND180.The two ministries also decided to extract VND250 per litter from E5 RON 92 price, VND200 from RON 95-III price and VND300 per litter from diesel price for the petrol price stabilisation fund.

Vietnamplus