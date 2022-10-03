Petrol prices down in latest adjustment

Illustrative image (Source: SGGP)

Accordingly, the ceiling retail price of RON95 bio-fuel decreased by VND1,140 to VND1,440 (US$0.9) per liter, and that of E5 RON92 slipped by VND1,050 to VND20,730 per liter.

The prices of oils also reduced, with that of diesel oil cut by VND330 to VND22,200 per liter, and that of kerosene down by VND760 to VND21,680 per liter. Mazut oil was priced at VND14,909 per kg, a decline of VND560.

The two ministries also determined to extract VND451-600 per liter from the petrol price for the petrol price stabilization fund.

So far this year, petrol prices have been adjusted 26 times with 13 times up and 12 times down and one kept unchanged. The petrol prices are now at the lowest level this year.

Vietnamplus