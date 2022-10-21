Petrol prices continue to rise in latest adjustment





Accordingly, the ceiling retail price of E5 RON92 rose by VND200 to VND21,490 (US$0.87) per litre, and that of RON95 bio-fuel went up VND340 to VND22,340 per litre.The prices of oils were also adjusted up, with that of diesel oil up by VND600 to VND24,780 per litre, and that of kerosene up by VND840 to VND23,660 per litre. Meanwhile, the price of Mazut oil dropped VND200 to VND13,890 per kg.The two ministries also decided to extract VND200-400 per litre from petrol price for the petrol price stabilization fund.Since the beginning of this year, petrol prices have been adjusted 28 times, with 15 times up and 12 times down, and one unchanged.

VNA