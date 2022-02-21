Petrol prices continue to rise by nearly VND1,000 VND per liter





This is the fourth consecutive increase of petrol prices in 2022 and the fifth in a row, with total increase of nearly 3,500 VND per liter.Accordingly, the retail price of RON95 bio-fuel rose by VND965 to a maximum of VND26,287 (US$1.15) per liter, while that of E5RON92 rose VND961 to no more than VND25,532 per liter.Meanwhile, the prices of diesel 0.05S also rose to VND20,801 per liter.The management of petrol prices is due to the rise in the world petrol prices and to ensure the implementation of the goal of inflation control and market stabilization from the beginning of 2022, support people and businesses that are facing difficulties due to Covid-19, and encourage the use of biofuel to protect the environment.

VNA