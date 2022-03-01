Petrol prices continue to hit record high

Petrol prices hit an all-time high. (Photo: SGGP)

On the afternoon of March 1, the ministries of Industry and Trade and Finance decided to adjust the retail prices of petrol products under the period of every 10 days.



Accordingly, since 3 p.m. this afternoon, E5 RON 92 gasoline rose by VND547 per liter, and RON 95 gasoline surged by VND554 per liter. After the adjustment, the maximum retail price for gasoline E5 RON 92 is VND26,077 per liter, and RON 95 gasoline is VND26,834 per liter.



In this adjustment, the ministries of Industry and Trade and Finance requested fuel enterprises to set aside VND300 per kilogram for fuel oil for the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund and not set up the fund for the rest of petrol products. At the same time, to restrain petrol prices from increasing sharply, they allowed fuel traders to tap the fund VND250 per liter for E5 RON 92 gasoline, VND220 per liter for RON 95 gasoline, and VND300 per liter for diesel oil.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Thanh Nha