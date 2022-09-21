Petrol prices continue to drop

The retail price of E5RON92 bio-fuel dropped by VND450 to a maximum of VND21,780 (US$0,92 ) per litre while that of RON95-III was cut by VND 630 to VND22,580 per liter.

The prices of oils also reduced, with that of diesel oil cut by VND1,650 to VND22,530 per liter, and that of kerosene down by VND 1,970 to VND22,440 per liter. Mazut oil 180CST 3.5S was priced at VND14,650 per kg, a decline of VND380.

The two ministries also determined to extract VND450-451 per litre from petrol price and VND300-741 per liter from diesel and kerosene prices for the petrol price stabilisation fund.

So far this year, petrol prices have been adjusted 25 times with 13 times up and 11 times down and one kept unchanged. The petrol prices are now at the lowest level this year.

VNA