Petrol prices continue to climb

Gasoline prices slightly increase on May 4 (Photo: SGGP)

In this adjustment, the ministries of Industry and Trade and Finance decided to set up the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund for E5 RON92 gasoline at VND300 per liter, RON95 gasoline at VND400 per liter, diesel oil at VND100 per liter, and kerosene at VND119 per liter. No fund is set up for fuel oil. At the same time, fuel traders are not allowed to spend and use the fund for all petroleum products to increase provisioning.



Accordingly, the selling prices of petroleum products in the market are adjusted from 3 p.m. on May 4 as follows:E5 RON92 gasoline price is not higher than VND27,468 (US$1.19) per liter, up VND334 per liter, VND966 per liter lower than RON95-III gasoline. RON95-III gasoline price is not higher than VND28,434 per liter, up VND442 per liter. Diesel 0.05S price is not higher than VND25,530 per liter, up VND171 per liter.Kerosene alone is stable at VND23,828 per liter, and fuel oil 180CST 3.5S price is VND21,560 per kilogram, down VND240 per kg.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Gia Bao