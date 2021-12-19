Pepper exports in 2021 reach about US$950 million

Ms. Hoang Thi Lien, former Executive Director of the International Pepper Association is elected as the President of VPA.



VPA announced this news at yesterday’s conference to review the activities of the sixth term (2017-2020) and the direction of the seventh term (2021-2023). According to VPA, by the end of November, Vietnam had exported 245,975 tons of the agricultural product earning $867.2 million.

Compared to the same period in 2020, export volume decreased by 7 percent but export turnover increased by 43.8 percent. Since March, pepper prices have started to recover due to a sharp decrease in supply. Currently, the domestic price of pepper is fluctuating around VND82,000 per kg.

In 2021, Vietnamese pepper exports to the Americas market increased by 9.3 percent, of which the US continued to be the largest importer of Vietnam's pepper with 55,602 tons, up 9.6 percent over the same period.

In Europe, imports increased by 4.9 percent, led by the German market with 11,228 tons, up by 9.5 percent. The Netherlands is the second largest pepper importer of Vietnam with 9,356 tons, up by 34 percent, followed by the UK with 5,506 tons, up by 9.3 percent, and France with 5,018 tons increasing by 30 percent. Vietnam continues to maintain its dominant position in the global pepper industry.

Regarding the development orientation of the pepper industry in the coming time, VPA recommended not to expand the new pepper growing area but convert and intercrop other crops to limit the risk of low prices.

Additionally, local administration should build sustainable organic pepper growing areas which apply production standards Global Gap, Viet Gap, IPC Gap. The issue of food hygiene and safety must be further promoted with many solutions.

In addition, it is necessary to diversify high-quality processed pepper products such as pepper essential oil, red pepper, powdered pepper, seasoning products from pepper, packaged pepper, and exported directly to the global retail system.

Last but not least, the agriculture sector will continue to expand to high-quality pepper consumption markets such as Europe, America...

By Thanh Hai - Translated by Uyen Phuong