People’s deposits surge US$4.5 bln in January 2022

January of 2022 was the month when people deposited the largest amount of money to the banks over the ten previous months. In 2021, the market recorded the lowest growth in the deposit of people as the Covid-19 pandemic had hugely impacted the economy in general and the financial status of residents in particular.In addition, people decided to withdraw money for investment of stock, real estate and corporate bonds as the bank interest rate was confirmed the lowest level for years in 2021.
Economic experts explained that many people flocked to deposit money at banks as the real interest rate is large compared to inflation. Besides, the average interest rate is expected to surge from 0.25 to 0.5 percent this year which would boost the growth of deposits.