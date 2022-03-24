Overtime capped at 60 hours per month

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee adoptes a resolution on overtime hours of employees in a month and in a year.



According to the resolution, approved at the NA Standing Committee's 9th session, overtime hours range from 200 to 300 hours per year, except for the cases of labourers aged from 15 to 18, disabled employees whose working capacity reduces by 51 percent and above, those working heavy load and in toxic, dangerous environments, employees who are seven months pregnant or six month pregnant in mountainous, remote and island areas, and breastfeeding labourers with children under 12 months old.

The regulation is not applied for the cases stipulated in Clause 3, Article 107 of the Labor Code.

Meanwhile, overtime hours should not exceed 60 hours a month, the resolution says.

The resolution will take effect from April 1, 2022. Notably, the regulation on annual overtime hours comes into force from January 1, 2022.

Speaking at the working session, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue pointed out post-Covid-19 health consequences, and asked the NA Standing Committee to think twice before making decisions and policies.

Expressing his approval for the monthly overtime cap, Vice NA Chairman Tran Quang Phuong said Party and State leaders have repeatedly requested that people’s life and health should not be traded for growth.

VNA