Overseas remittances to HCMC reach over US$4.78 bln in first nine months

According to the State Bank of Vietnam- Ho Chi Minh City Branch leader, remittances flows to the city in the first nine months of the year recorded a reduction over the same period last year due to a high surge of global inflation, the economic downturn in some areas and countries in the world where overseas Vietnamese and laborers are working and living whose income is affected.However, overseas remittances recorded growth rates quarterly which played an important role in domestic investment and production activities but it also contributed to the recovery and socio-economy growth of the city.