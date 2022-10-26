  1. Business

Overseas remittances to HCMC reach over US$4.78 bln in first nine months

Deputy Director of State Bank of Vietnam- Ho Chi Minh City Branch Nguyen Duc Lenh said that overseas remittances to Ho Chi Minh City reached more than US$4.78 billion in the first nine months of 2022, decreasing US$5.1 billion over the same period last year but the total amount still surged 51 percent and equaled 68 percent over the last six months, the whole year of 2021, respectively.
According to the State Bank of Vietnam- Ho Chi Minh City Branch leader, remittances flows to the city in the first nine months of the year recorded a reduction over the same period last year due to a high surge of global inflation, the economic downturn in some areas and countries in the world where overseas Vietnamese and laborers are working and living whose income is affected.
However, overseas remittances recorded growth rates quarterly which played an important role in domestic investment and production activities but it also contributed to the recovery and socio-economy growth of the city.

