Over US$1.28 billion in FDI channeled into HCMC in 4 months

Of the total, US$186.25 million was injected into 181 new projects, up 81 percent in quantity but down 48.28 percent in value compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, US$640.42 million was added to 44 existing projects, annual increases of 58.91 percent and 46.67 percent, respectively.The lion’s share of the capital went to the fields of information-communications (51.48 percent), wholesale-retail and auto/motorbike repair (23.25 percent), and finance, banking and insurance (11.84 percent).Singapore was the biggest investor in HCMC during the period with its investment accounting for 51.95 percent of the total, followed by Japan and the Republic of Korea.Additionally, municipal authorities also recorded capital contributions and share purchases in 722 transactions totaling US$453.04 million, up 31.99 and 19.97 percent annually, respectively.

Vietnamplus