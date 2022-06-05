Over 600 delegates give opinions on Vietnam’s socio-economic development policy

A view of the fourth Vietnam Economic Forum

These opinions will be a foundation for consulting the Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee on socio-economic development policies.

The forum was attended by more than 600 delegates including domestic and foreign economic experts, enterprises and senior leaders of State, under the chair of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, co-organized by the Central Economic Commission and the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.





At



As for the plenary session on “Developing a stable labor supply chain after the Covid-19 pandemic”, the delegates focused on some key contents such as solutions for



In the second session of “Development of capital market and real estate market”, the speakers discussed issues of



Regarding the third session, the delegates identified and analyzed solutions to strengthen the adaptability of In the context of global complicated and unpredictable Covid-19 pandemic developments leading to must-overcome economic problems towards the dual goal of both effectively controlling the pandemic, maintaining macroeconomic stability and promoting economic growth and ensuring people’s lives, it is necessary to continue to effectively and substantively implement the goals of promptly restructuring the economy and renewing the growth model to help to create the foundation for the country’s sustainable development plan in the medium and long-terms.At the fourth economic forum , the delegates concentrated on discussion and opinion contribution to three main topics of “Developing a stable labor supply chain after the Covid-19 pandemic”, “Development of capital market and real estate market”, “Technological innovation, digital transformation and supply chain diversification”.As for the plenary session on “Developing a stable labor supply chain after the Covid-19 pandemic”, the delegates focused on some key contents such as solutions for Vietnam’s labor market development in the integration term , issues on the national labor-management policy after the Covid-19 pandemic, the law to reduce the rate of part-time workers after the Covid-19 pandemic, shared international experiences in national administration on employment in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, jobs to adapt to the new normal stage after the Covid-19 pandemic, labor and employment in the implementation process of new-generation free trade agreements, and so on.In the second session of “Development of capital market and real estate market”, the speakers discussed issues of fiscal and monetary policy trends of foreign countries and give recommendations for Vietnam; developing Vietnam’s stock market as an efficient capital mobilization channel for the economy; current problems, recommendations and solutions related to Vietnam’s real estate market, fiscal solutions for Vietnam’s real estate market and developing Ho Chi Minh City into an international financial center.Regarding the third session, the delegates identified and analyzed solutions to strengthen the adaptability of Vietnam’s supply chains , experiences in stabilization and diversification of supply chains, digital transformation and strategic development of Vietnam’s digital economy, society and so on.



Some photos captured at the fourth Vietnam Economic Forum this morning:

By Ai Van- Translated by Huyen Huong