Over 6 million tons of rice exported in 10 months

Export prices averaged US$484 per ton during the period, down 8.3% from the same period last year.

The Philippines was the biggest importer between January and September, accounting for 43.9% of the total exports. It purchased 2.47 million tons of Vietnamese rice worth US$1.14 billion, respectively up 35.3% and 22.2% from a year earlier.Export revenue to Ivory Coast posted the fastest growth, over 71%, in nine months. Meanwhile, shipments to Ghana witnessed the sharpest fall, nearly 33%, the MARD said.In October alone, about 700,000 tons of rice was shipped abroad, bringing home US$334 million. Export prices stood at US$425 - 430 per tons, the highest since November 2021.Due to lower domestic supply, traders forecast prices may be slightly higher in the short term, and rice exports will increase this year.

