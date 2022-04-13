  1. Business

Over 500 enterprises join in Vietnam Furniture Matching Week 2022

The Ho Chi Minh City Handicraft and Wood Industry Association (HAWA) in collaboration with the Trade Promotion Agency under the Municipal Department of Industry and Trade this morning opened the Vietnam Furniture Matching Week (VFMW) 2022 with the participation of over 500 enterprises in the fields of wood processing industry and handicraft.
The VFMW is not only a chance for enterprises to showcase their products, it is also an occasion to connect businesses in the ecosystem from production, design, distribution to logistics and accreditation.

In the framework of VFMW, massive online meetings among businesses via the website hopefairs.com with the participation of over 100 enterprises serving local and international guests will be also organized.
The Vietnam Furniture Matching Week 2022 will last until April 20.
