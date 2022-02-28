Over 40,000 enterprises temporarily suspend businesses in first two months

Illustrative photo



In February 2022, business start-up activities were quite quiet compared to the previous month due to the Lunar New Year holiday in February. Generally in the first two months of 2022, the number of enterprises entering and returning to the market increased by 46.2 percent over the same period last year; the number of enterprises withdrawing from the market increased by 33.6 percent.

Specifically, in February, approximately 7,284 newly established enterprises with a registered capital of VND85,200 billion registered countrywide offering nearly 72,600 employment to local laborers, down 44 percent, 55.7 percent, and 5.8 percent in the number of enterprises and the registered capital and the number of employees respectively compared to January 2022.

Compared to the same period last year, it saw a decrease of 9.4 percent in the number of enterprises, a decrease of 52.6 percent in the registered capital, and an increase of 27.4 percent in the number of employees.

The average registered capital of a newly established enterprise in the month was VND11.7 billion, down 20.9 percent from the previous month and 47.7 percent over the same period last year.

Additionally, about 4,071 enterprises returned to operation, down 78.7 percent over the previous month and down 11.6 percent over the same period in 2021 nationwide.

Generally in the first two months of 2022, the country has nearly 20,300 newly registered enterprises with a total registered capital of VND277,600 billion and a total number of registered employees of nearly 149,700 employees, an increase of 11.9 percent in the number of businesses, down 17.1 percent in registered capital and 13.4 percent in the number of employees over the same period last year.

The average registered capital of a newly established enterprise in the first two months of 2022 reached VND 13.7 billion, down 25.9 percent compared to the same period in 2021.

If an additional VND173.6 trillion registered capital of 2,332 enterprises increasing capital is added, the total registered capital added to the economy in the first

two months of 2022 was VND451,200 billion, down 37.4 percent over the same period last year. In addition, 22.3 thousand enterprises returned to operation, up 102.5 percent over the same period in 2021, bringing the total number of newly-established enterprises and enterprises returning to operation in two months at the beginning of 2022 to 42,600 enterprises, up 46.2 percent over the same period last year. Thus, the country has 21,300 newly established enterprises per month on average and return to operation.

Generally, 32,700 enterprises have been suspending business in the first two months of 2022, up 51.3 percent over the same period last year whereas 8,900 enterprises stopped operating and waited for dissolution procedures, up 6.3 percent. Nearly 3,300 enterprises completed dissolution procedures, down 9.4 percent. Of 3,300 enterprises, 2,800 enterprises have a capital of less than VND10 billion and 49 enterprises with a capital scale of over VND100 billion.

By Anh Phuong – Translated by Anh Quan