Over 100,000 tons of Binh Thuan dragon fruits need to be consumed





Faced with this situation, the People's Committee of Binh Thuan Province instructed relevant units to continue coordinating with the Northern border provinces to grasp and promptly update information for enterprises for them to make effective production plans; promote activities to connect supply and demand and agricultural product consumption between Binh Thuan Province and other provinces and cities, focusing on domestic retail systems and supermarket chains.The provincial People's Committee also requested to promote dragon fruit production under the VietGAP, GlobalGAP, and organic standards, at the same time, instructing farmers and enterprises, especially enterprises that purchase, pack, and transport dragon fruits, to fully comply with Covid-19 prevention and control measures.With a total area of over 32,000 hectares and an annual output of about 700,000 tons, Binh Thuan is currently the largest dragon fruit growing area in Vietnam. It is expected that by the end of March 2022, the province will have over 100,000 tons of dragon fruit that need to be consumed.

By Nguyen Tien – Translated by Thanh Nha