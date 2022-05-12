Online shopping growing fast in Vietnam

This information was released at the Vietnam Online Business Forum (VOBF 2022) which has just been held in Ho Chi Minh City with the participation of hundreds of domestic and foreign e-commerce communities.



As internet access and adoption are rapidly increasing nationwide, the number of digital buyers keeps climbing. According to the speakers at the forum, the coronavirus pandemic continued to have a significant influence on e-commerce and online consumer behavior, and people's choice of health care products tends to increase. Notably, the trend of digital multi-channel shopping has experienced remarkable growth, especially amongst consumers recovering from the epidemic. During the pandemic, e-commerce is the bridge to accelerate the speed of digital transformation, connecting the disruption of the market.

Up to 85 percent of Vietnamese consumers have preferred online shopping since the outbreaks of the coronavirus pandemic. A survey on online shopping behavior conducted by e-commerce firm Lazada in cooperation with market research partner Milieu Insight recently revealed that 81 percent of Vietnamese people said that they consider online shopping an integral part of every day. The survey has also shown the percentage of online shoppers at least once a week.

In particular, consumers in Vietnam are giving a lot of preference to domestic brands when 52 percent of Vietnamese respondents said that they prefer to choose Vietnamese brands. According to the e-commerce business overview report in the first half of 2022, extracted from Metric.vn's data platform, in the context of Vietnam's e-commerce in the post-Covid-19 era is developing rapidly, Vietnam has become the second largest e-commerce market in Southeast Asia, just after Indonesia.

VOBF 2022 is an opportunity for agencies, organizations, businesses, and individuals to discuss the opportunities and challenges of e-commerce in the coming time. In addition, the forum gave specific solutions to help businesses recover quickly after the big crisis and apply digital transformation in the most effective way.

By Lac Phong - Translated by Anh Quan