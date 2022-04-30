Officials detail crackdown on fake news, wrongdoings in capital market

Lieutenant General To An Xo, Chief of the Ministry of Public Security's Office, speaks at the press conference on April 29. (Photo: VNA)

Lieutenant General To An Xo, Chief of the MPS Office, said the Prime Minister, the MoF, and the State Securities Commission recently issued directions for the settlement of fake news in not only the stock market but also many other aspects in society.



The MPS has ordered its departments and police of localities nationwide to step up preventing and prosecuting the persons who spread fake or unverified information and to take different measures, from administrative to criminal ones, to deal with the problem, he noted.



Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Duc Chi said authorities are investigating the recent wrongdoings in the stock and bond markets and will release satisfactory conclusions in the coming time.



Underlining the necessity to perfect legal frameworks and the operation of markets, he said his ministry will immediately review the regulations relevant to bonds, the Enterprise Law, and others so as to propose the Government amend Decree No.153/2020/ND-CP on the private placement of corporate bonds, thereby matching the reality and preventing wrongdoings.



The MoF will also work to restructure the stock market, Chi noted, adding that it will examine public and non-public companies when they mobilize capital, increase monitoring to detect any signs of market manipulation, boost the handling of irregularities in information release and capital use.

VNA