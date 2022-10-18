OECD-Vietnam High-Level Economic Forum opens

Vietnamese Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung addresses the forum. (Photo: VNA)

Addressing the event, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said that recently, the ministry has coordinated closely with the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in activities within the framework of the memorandum of understanding between the two sides, including high-quality ones.



He said that Vietnam is recovering strongly from the Covid-19 pandemic and complicated economic and geopolitical developments in the world. During the process, the ministry has effectively promoted its advisory role by giving advice to the Government on the issuance of many policies to support socio-economic recovery and development, maintain economic stability, and speed up growth, he added.

The minister said he hopes participants will give ideas on economic management and reform, corporate governance at State-owned enterprises, and the attraction of high-quality FDI amid the country’s green growth and digital transformation period.

OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann recognised considerable social progress of Vietnam in the past three decades, highlighting Vietnam’s success to prevent crisis related to Covid-19.

He noted the OECD forecast that Vietnam’s GDP for this year and the next will exceed 6 percent. This will attract more FDI to Vietnam as foreign firms are helping diversify the supply chain in the country, he said, advising Vietnam to work harder to ensure sustainable development.

The official recommended that Vietnam adapt itself to the aging population period and boost productivity, and held that Vietnam will benefit from the opening of trade market which goes along with a stronger transfer of knowledge, along with the OECD’s activities to promote high-quality FDI.

The OECD Secretary-General emphasised that the experience and expertise of the OECD can help Vietnam overcome the challenges and seize the opportunities mentioned above. One of the OECD's top priorities is to strengthen engagement with Southeast Asian partners like Vietnam, he stressed.

Following the forum, a business roundtable on production and renewable energy was held. Alongside, many business connection activities were also implemented to assist businesses in finding business and investment opportunities.

VNA