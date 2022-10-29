October’s CPI up 4.16 percent over December of 2021, surpassing target ceiling

October’s CPI surged by 0.15 percent compared to the previous month. (Photo: General Statistics Office of Vietnam)



The average CPI in the first ten months of 2022 increased by 2.89 percent over the same period last year. The ten-month core inflation rose 2.14 percent, being lower than the general average CPI that reflected the fluctuations in consumer prices due largely to jumping gasoline and food prices.

Regardless of contribution to CPI, the gold price in October 2022 surged 0.5 percent over the last month; by 4.8 percent compared with the same period last year; its price increased on average by 6.08 percent in the first ten months of the year.Along with the gold price, the United States Dollar price index in October 2022 increased by 1.84 percent over September and by 5.42 percent compared with the same period last year; its value surged by 1.17 percent on average in the first ten months of 2022.

By Anh Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong