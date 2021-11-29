Number of enterprises resuming operations rises by 15.2 percent

In November, the country had 11,902 newly established enterprises with a registered capital of VND149.9 trillion and 76,600 registered laborers, an increase of 44.6 percent in the number of enterprises, 38 percent in registered capital, and 30.2 percent in the number of laborers compared to October. In comparison with the same period last year, it saw a decrease of 9.1 percent in the number of enterprises, 47.4 percent in registered capital, and 36 percent in the number of laborers. The average registered capital of a newly established enterprise in the month reached VND12.6 billion, down 4.5 percent compared to the previous month and 42.1 percent year-on-year. The whole country also had 4,958 businesses returned to operations, up 15.2 percent over the previous month but down 6.7 percent year-on-year.Generally, the whole country has had 105,600 newly registered enterprises in 11 months, with a total volume of registered capital of more than VND1.45 quadrillion, and a total of 784,200 registered workers, a decrease of 15 percent in the number of enterprises, 22.6 percent in registered capital, and 19.2 percent in the number of workers year-on-year.The average registered capital of a newly established enterprise in 11 months reached VND13.8 billion, down 8.9 percent over the same period last year. If including an additional capital of nearly VND2.22 quadrillion of 38,800 enterprises, the total amount of additional capital pumped into the economy in the first 11 months of this year would be above VND3.67 quadrillion, down 26 percent year-on-year. In addition, 40,500 enterprises have resumed operations, down 0.7 percent year-on-year, sending the number of active enterprises in 11 months to 146,100, down 11.5 percent year-on-year. On average, 13,300 enterprises were newly established and resumed operations a month.* In related news, the export turnover of goods is estimated to reach US$29.9 billion in November, up 3.6 percent over the previous month and 18.5 percent year-on-year. In the first 11 months of 2021, export turnover of goods is estimated at $299.67 billion, up 17.5 percent year-on-year. The domestic economic sector achieved $78.99 billion, up 11.1 percent, accounting for 26.4 percent of total export turnover. Meanwhile, the foreign-invested sector (including crude oil) raked in $220.68 billion, up 20 percent, accounting for 73.6 percent.In the first 11 months of this year, the US was the largest export market of Vietnam with a turnover of $84.8 billion, up 22.2 percent over the same period last year. China chased after with $50.5 billion, up 16.8 percent, followed by the EU market with $35.7 billion, up 11.9 percent, the ASEAN market with $25.9 billion, up 23.3 percent, South Korea with $20 billion, up 14.6 percent, and Japan with $18 billion, up 3 percent.In the opposite direction, the import turnover of goods is estimated to reach $29.8 billion in November, up 14 percent compared to the previous month and 20.8 percent over the same period last year. In the first 11 months of 2021, the import turnover of goods is estimated at $299.45 billion, up 27.5 percent year-on-year. The domestic economic sector reached $103.31 billion, up 23.3 percent, and the FDI sector $196.14 billion, up 29.9 percent.Thus, in the first 11 months of 2021, the trade balance of goods sees a trade surplus of $225 million while it had a trade surplus of $20.19 billion in the same period last year.

By Anh Phuong – Translated by Gia Bao