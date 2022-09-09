No social housing project investor accesses preferential loans

Dang Xa Social Housing project in Gia Lam District in Hanoi. (Photo: SGGP)

In the project to invest in the construction of at least 1 million social housing apartments for low-income people and workers in industrial parks in the 2021-2030 period, which has recently been submitted to the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Construction said that, up to now, four commercial banks designated by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) had not been allocated capital to compensate interest rates for social housing loans yet.



Therefore, in the period from 2016 to now, no social housing project investor has been able to access preferential loans. The Ministry of Construction has twice announced the list of 15 projects with a total investment of VND14.3 trillion, eligible for loans on the Portal of the Ministry of Construction, and sent to the SBV. The total loan amount is expected to be over VND6.09 trillion. The Ministry of Construction is continuing to compile lists from localities to announce projects eligible for loans under Decree No.31/2022/ND-CP on interest rate support from the State budget for loans of enterprises, cooperatives, and business households.



The Ministry of Construction also said that 41 out of 63 localities reported the number of social housing and worker housing projects being implemented. Accordingly, localities had 240 projects with a loan demand of about VND34.55 trillion.



As for individuals, the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP) has so far been allocated more than VND3.16 trillion, accounting for 35 percent of the demand in the 2016-2020 period, to let individuals borrow money to buy, rent, or hire purchase social housing; build new or renovate or repair houses. In addition, the VBSP mobilized another VND3.16 trillion by itself to carry out the policy on social housing loans following regulations.



However, the disbursed figure has not met the requirements. Up to now, nearly VND1.82 trillion has been paid out nationwide to 5,500 customers eligible for loans to buy, rent, hire purchase social housing and workers housing, and build new or renovate and repair houses.







By Bich Quyen – Translated by Thuy Doan