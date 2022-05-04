NIC AU to hold Int’l Conference on High Quality Agriculture

Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

The conference, sponsored by the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese and the National Innovation Centre (NIC) of Vietnam, will be held in an online format, with the participation of many prestigious speakers and guests around the world.



This is the second time a global conference on high-tech agricultural innovation has been held, following the success of the one in 2021 also co-organized by NIC AU and the Vietnamese innovation network in some other countries.



Hoang Ngoc Bao Huy, NIC AU Vice President, said that the event aims to promote the exchange and transfer of science and technology in the agricultural field from developed countries to Vietnam. It will offer an opportunity for scientists, managers and experts in the fields of agriculture and technology to share experience and provide information related to new technologies for Vietnamese businesses, and support local authorities in looking for solutions to improve crop productivity for export.



The NIC AU is working with the NIC, the Ministry of Planning and Investment and Vietnamese innovation networks globally in making plans to implement more programs, conferences, group meetings and discussions on various scales in the field throughout the years, starting in 2021 and lasting at least until the end of 2022.



The network hopes to effectively provide new technology information in agriculture, introduce investment opportunities to foreign enterprises wishing to enter Vietnam and to Vietnamese enterprises wishing to expand their foreign markets. Through the conference, the NIC AU wishes to contribute to the success of innovation under Vietnam’s Sustainable Agriculture Strategy to 2030, with a vision to 2050, Huy added.







VNA