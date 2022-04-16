Ngoc Linh Ginseng Fair to be held in Kon Tum

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Tu Mo Rong District Vo Trung Manh speaks at the press conference of the event.



The event will include activities, such as a fair of the Ngoc Linh ginseng , a forum on Ngoc Linh Ggnseng and local typical products associated with tourism, a caravan farmtrip with the participation of 400 people, art performances, sports games, a food fair, gong festival, a job fair and more.

The Ngoc Linh Ginseng Fair will attract 44 display booths featuring Ngoc Linh ginseng, herbal medicines, and local special products of businesses and households of the province and other localities.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Tu Mo Rong District Vo Trung Manh said that the district will strictly check the quality of Ngoc Linh ginseng during the three-day fair.

An assessment team has been established to assess the quality of ginseng root of the participants. Enterprises of provinces and cities have to display a ginseng certificate granted by the authorities of villages or communes to identify ginseng growing areas, he said.

By Huu Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh