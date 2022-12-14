Nghe An to allocate compensation expenses for Vinh Airport’s upgrade project

Vinh Airport in Nghe An Province



The People’s Council of Nghe An Province on December 9 passed a resolution on allocating expenditure on compensation for site clearance of the upgrade project of Vinh International Airport

The provincial People’s Committee has delegated competent departments to complete procedures to kick off the project in 2023.



Vinh airport is currently overloaded with a growing number of passengers, especially at peak time. The airfield has not got enough parking space and its runway with a length of 2.4km serves for small aircraft only.



Under the plan, Vinh Airport will have a designed capacity for eight million passengers and 25,000 tons of goods per year, a parking lot to park 25 planes by 2030; and receive 14 million travelers and 35,000 tons of goods per year, and a parking area for 40 aircrafts by 2050.







By Duy Cuong – Translated by Kim Khanh