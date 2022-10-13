Nearly VND6 trillion of deposit returns to SCB





Previously, negative information about SCB was spread on social networks, affecting the psychology of depositors at this bank, leading to the situation of people withdrawing money before the due date.After the SBV announced that deposits at banks, including SCB, are guaranteed by the SBV in all scenarios, and people should not withdraw money before the due date affecting their interests, customers calmed down and returned to depositing money at SCB.

By Minh Huy – Translated by Thuy Doan