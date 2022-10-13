  1. Business

Nearly VND6 trillion of deposit returns to SCB

SGGP
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) - Ho Chi Minh City Branch said that, according to a quick report of Saigon Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SCB), customers had returned to depositing nearly VND6 trillion (US$251 million) on October 12, a sharp increase compared to the previous day.
Previously, negative information about SCB was spread on social networks, affecting the psychology of depositors at this bank, leading to the situation of people withdrawing money before the due date.

After the SBV announced that deposits at banks, including SCB, are guaranteed by the SBV in all scenarios, and people should not withdraw money before the due date affecting their interests, customers calmed down and returned to depositing money at SCB.

By Minh Huy – Translated by Thuy Doan

