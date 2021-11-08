Nearly 96 percent of firms in IPs resume operations after social distancing

Nearly 96 percent of enterprises at 17 processing and industrial zones in Ho Chi Minh City have resumed operations after over one month after social distancing measures were lifted. (Photo: VNA)



More than 230,500 workers, or 80 percent of the total number, have returned to work. Notably, the rate hit 95-100 percent at some factories.

Businesses are currently recruiting more labourers, HEPZA Director Hua Quoc Hung said, adding that many factories are stepping up operations to meet demand and handle orders of their partners at home and abroad, particularly those in the year-end months.The number of workers at the processing and industrial zones of the southern hub fully vaccinated against Covid-19 has reached 94.4 percent so far, showing that the city’s workforce has met requirements to bolster operations and production in the new normal.The firms also stopped operating in the ‘three-on-site’ and ‘one route-two destinations’ models while continuing to apply Covid-19 prevention and control measures in the new normal and boost economic recovery.Earlier, HEPZA set up a temporary concentrated quarantine establishment at a research facility of the Institute of High Technology at the HCMC University of Technology (HUTECH). The facility is designed to receive Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms or asymptomatic patients.There are two other quarantine sites at Thu Duc city’s Linh Trung 2 processing zone and Cu Chi district’s Dong Nam industrial park.