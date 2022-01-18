Nearly 4,800 people collected tax from e-commerce activities on Google, Facebook

The HCMC Tax Department has also collaborated with the Municipal Department of Industry and Trade, Department of Information and Communications and commercial banks to collect information of organizations, individuals engaged in e-commerce activities; coordinated with the HCMC Department of Customs to grasp information related to imported goods to the country; required the commercial banks to provide the data of money circulation from overseas to local organizations, individuals having income from advertisement services of Google; cloud computing service, online music of Apple, Netflix and asked the banks for performing tax deduction to the foreign websites having income in Vietnam.

The Municipal Tax Department currently catches up databases of nearly 15,000 organizations, individuals involved in cash on delivery courier-service with a total amount of nearly VND15,100 billion (US$664 million). The department is strictly monitoring the tax payment of those organizations.The commercial banks provided around 4,800 organizations and individuals generating income from Google, Facebook, YouTube, Netflix, Apple with a total amount of money receiving from abroad topping US$48 million and VND20 billion (US$880,000).The HCMC Tax Department has closely worked with Multi-Channel Network (MCN), a partner company of Google in Vietnam to manage YouTube’s channels to deduct and pay tax in accordance with the regulations.

