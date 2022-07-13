Nearly 200 delegates to attend 3rd meeting of ABAC in Quang Ninh

It is expected that nearly 200 delegates will take part in both online and offline forms, including 130 delegates confirmed to directly join in the event. Among delegates coming to Vietnam for the third meeting of ABAC, there will be leaders of large-scale groups in the world.
Vietnamese State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc will be a special guest and speak at the opening meeting on the morning of July 27.
The People’s Committee of Quang Ninh Province will chair and collaborate with the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) to host massive events, including the investment promotion conference to Quang Ninh Province 2022 on the afternoon of July 26; a forum promoting eastern expressway axis economic connection, heading to link four localities along the expressway from Hanoi to Mong Cai border gate, comprising Hung Yen, Hai Duong, Hai Phong and Quang Ninh on July 28.
The meeting will be an important event for the council to build the proposal reports of enterprises to the summit to ministers in the fields of finance, trade, and bank governors and prepare contents for dialogue conference between APEC leaders with ABAC at the APEC 2022 Summit Week in Thailand in November.
Via the third meeting of ABAC, Vietnam desires to affirm the capacity of controlling and conquering the Covid-19 pandemic, show the stability and sustainable economic growth bright spot which contributes to more effectively attracting the foreign investment cash flow to the country. Besides, the meeting is expected to promote the Vietnamese position in ABAC and APEC, and support Vietnam’s efforts in international advocacy to assume APEC Chair in 2027.
