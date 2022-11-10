National detailed seaport plan needs VND382 trillion for investment

Illustrative Photo (Source: SGGP)



Under the plan, terminals 3,4,5 and 6 at Lach Huyen Port in Hai Phong City; another at Lien Chieu Port in Da Nang City; and the main harbors of the first-class seaports will be invested by 2025.

In addition, international tourist piers associated with the key areas for tourism development and large-scale ports located near centers of electricity, coal, gas and petrol, and metallurgy will be given priority while piers serving coastal economic regions and terminals at potential seaports, such as Van Phong and Tran De, need to be invested.

In 2030, the prioritized projects will be Nam Do Son in Hai Phong City and facilities at Cai Mep and Tran De port complexes.

According to the Vietnam Maritime Administration, investment capital for seaport development will be mobilized from enterprises. The total investment capital of seaports in 2030 is estimated to reach around VND382,000 billion (US$15.3 billion).

The total investment capital for projects of public marine infrastructures will be about VND16,715 billion, including the upgrade project of the Cai Mep-Thi Vai fairway in 2025 accounting for VND1,400 billion.



The navigable channels serving giant container vessels entering the Hau River, Van Uc River, and Nghi Son port, and Quy Nhon fairway will be invested.





By Minh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh